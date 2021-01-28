Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/28/2021 - 08:27
Politics

Romanian PM says 2021 budget will include much delayed reforms

28 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The process of drafting the 2021 budget planning seems to take more than expected, although it should be ready next week, because it is going to address much-delayed reforms or reverse past malign measures, Romania's prime minister Florin Citu announced on January 27, News.ro reported.

Furthermore, the budget planning will be the first multi-annual budget, Citu argued - although all the budget planning drafts in the past years used to include a four-year forecast in line with the European Union requirements.

Possibly, PM Citu's hint about a multi-annual budget means a forecast at a granular level that, once passed by the lawmakers along with the 2021 budget planning, would imply legal constraints for the years to come.

"No, there are no tensions [among the members of the ruling coalition]. We will deliver reforms. We will draft a sustainable budget for the period 2021-2024. All ministries are asking for more money, but this is not something new. It's what we saw last year. It's good that they [the ministries] have investment projects. Still, in the end, we have to prioritize resources," said PM Citu, after the local media reported about tensions between PNL and USR-PLUS leaders on the budget for 2021.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/28/2021 - 08:23
28 January 2021
Politics
RO Opposition launches 2021 alternative budget planning before Government
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/28/2021 - 08:27
Politics

Romanian PM says 2021 budget will include much delayed reforms

28 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The process of drafting the 2021 budget planning seems to take more than expected, although it should be ready next week, because it is going to address much-delayed reforms or reverse past malign measures, Romania's prime minister Florin Citu announced on January 27, News.ro reported.

Furthermore, the budget planning will be the first multi-annual budget, Citu argued - although all the budget planning drafts in the past years used to include a four-year forecast in line with the European Union requirements.

Possibly, PM Citu's hint about a multi-annual budget means a forecast at a granular level that, once passed by the lawmakers along with the 2021 budget planning, would imply legal constraints for the years to come.

"No, there are no tensions [among the members of the ruling coalition]. We will deliver reforms. We will draft a sustainable budget for the period 2021-2024. All ministries are asking for more money, but this is not something new. It's what we saw last year. It's good that they [the ministries] have investment projects. Still, in the end, we have to prioritize resources," said PM Citu, after the local media reported about tensions between PNL and USR-PLUS leaders on the budget for 2021.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/28/2021 - 08:23
28 January 2021
Politics
RO Opposition launches 2021 alternative budget planning before Government
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life