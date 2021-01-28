Romanian PM says 2021 budget will include much delayed reforms
The process of drafting the 2021 budget planning seems to take more than expected, although it should be ready next week, because it is going to address much-delayed reforms or reverse past malign measures, Romania's prime minister Florin Citu announced on January 27, News.ro reported.
Furthermore, the budget planning will be the first multi-annual budget, Citu argued - although all the budget planning drafts in the past years used to include a four-year forecast in line with the European Union requirements.
Possibly, PM Citu's hint about a multi-annual budget means a forecast at a granular level that, once passed by the lawmakers along with the 2021 budget planning, would imply legal constraints for the years to come.
"No, there are no tensions [among the members of the ruling coalition]. We will deliver reforms. We will draft a sustainable budget for the period 2021-2024. All ministries are asking for more money, but this is not something new. It's what we saw last year. It's good that they [the ministries] have investment projects. Still, in the end, we have to prioritize resources," said PM Citu, after the local media reported about tensions between PNL and USR-PLUS leaders on the budget for 2021.
(Photo: Gov.ro)