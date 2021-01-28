RO Opposition launches 2021 alternative budget planning before Government

Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD) unveiled its alternative budget planning for 2021, based on expectations of 4% GDP growth and aiming for a public deficit of 7.26% of GDP.

The draft includes all the pension, allowance, and social benefit hikes rejected by the center-right Government.

"Romania's public debt is [already] EUR 100 billion. We must escape the vicious circle of austerity where [prime minister Florin] Citu and the others pushed us. We need to unfreeze the economy, generate more income through state aid schemes and increase the purchasing power of Romanians," said PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu pointing to a return to income-driven growth rhetoric.

In a Facebook post, quoted by News.ro, Ciolacu argued in favor of supporting families with children and local producers "just like US President Joe Biden does."

(Photo: Marcel Ciolacu Facebook Page)

