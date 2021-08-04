Covid-19: RO PM proposes set of measures for Orthodox Easter

Prime minister Florin Cîțu said he would propose the introduction of three measures for the upcoming Orthodox Easter weekend.

For those who wish to attend the Easter service, the movement would be allowed until 05:00 AM. A night-time curfew is currently in place until 05:00 AM. The starting hours differ depending on the Covid-19 incidence rate in every locality.

At the same time, stores would be open until 20:00 on Good Friday, the PM proposed. Under rules introduced at the end of March, stores are required to close at 18:00 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in localities where the Covid-19 incidence rate exceeds 4 per 1,000 inhabitants. The measure applies throughout the week in areas where the incidence rate exceeds 7.5 per 1,000 inhabitants.

The PM also proposed the opening of the seaside resorts at 70% of their capacity while complying with all measures in place, similar to mountain resorts.

The PM will present the proposals to the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), which he leads.

The Orthodox Easter is celebrated this year on May 2.

