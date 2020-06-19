Romania sees slight decrease in cinema admissions in 2019

The number of cinema tickets sold last year in Romania decreased by 1.6% compared to 2018, according to a report by the International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), quoted by News.ro.

The European gross box office increased by 6.3% year-on-year in 2019, to EUR 7.2 billion. This is the second-highest result in the last five years.

More than 1 billion cinema tickets were sold in European Union countries throughout the year, an increase of 5.3% compared to 2018. The average price of a cinema ticket in Europe is EUR 7.2.

The box office increased in 21 European countries and decreased in only three EU territories, while remaining stable in two EU markets. Significant increases were registered in Germany (+EUR 125 million), France (+EUR 110 million), Italy (+EUR 88 million), the Netherlands (+EUR 35 million), and Spain (+EUR 29 million euros). Meanwhile, the gross box office declined in the UK (-EUR 21 million), Sweden (-EUR 8 million), and Romania (-EUR 1 million).

"The Lion King" and "Avengers: Endgame" topped the charts in the European Union in 2019. Nineteen of the top 20 ranked productions belonged to US studios.

