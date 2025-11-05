Events

EUR 10 mln raised and counting: Romania’s Christmas tree charity auction marks 25th edition this December

05 November 2025

The Festivalul Brazilor de Crăciun/Christmas Tree Festival charity auction returns in December for its 25th edition, continuing a long-standing tradition of turning art into opportunity for children in need. Since its launch, the festival has raised more than EUR 10 million, with proceeds supporting the socio-educational integration of over 270,000 children.

Organized by Save the Children Romania, the event will take place on December 4 at the National Museum of Art of Romania, where unique designer Christmas trees will be auctioned to raise funds for vulnerable children.

Each year, leading Romanian designers and artists create one-of-a-kind Christmas trees that are auctioned during a gala attended by major companies and donors. Last year’s event brought in a record EUR 1 million, as 23 trees were sold for prices reaching as high as EUR 123,000 each.

The initiative comes as Romania continues to face one of the highest child poverty rates in the European Union, Save the Children said. According to Eurostat data from 2024, 33.8% of Romanian children are at risk of poverty or social exclusion, compared to the EU average of 24.2%. 

The problem is particularly severe in rural areas, where 41.7% of children face poverty, and among those from Roma or single-parent families.

Save the Children Romania warns that poverty remains one of the biggest obstacles to equal access to education. A recent study by the organization found that nearly 60% of families enrolled in its educational programs cannot afford basic schooling costs without outside support, a figure that rises to 87% among those in severe poverty.

The funds raised at this year’s auction will continue to support programs that help children stay in school.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Save the Children Romania)

