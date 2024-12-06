2024 Christmas tree charity auction raises EUR 1 mln for vulnerable Romanian children’s access to education

The 2024 edition of the annual Festivalul Brazilor de Crăciun/Christmas Tree Festival charity auction raised EUR 1 million to restore equal rights to education for children at severe risk of poverty and social exclusion. The 23 unique trees auctioned on the gala evening will thus ensure social and educational support for 15,000 children.

During the Christmas Tree Festival Gala, trees designed and donated by renowned Romanian designers and artists were sold for sums ranging from EUR 25,000 to 123,000.

This year, three trees were auctioned for more than EUR 100,000 each: Apărătoarea Viselor created by Doina Levintza, Cheers created by Omid Ghannadi & Le Store, and Magia Crăciunului: Jobenul Fermecat created by Save the Children with the support of Ștefania Mircea.

In total, the amount raised was EUR 1 million from the tree auction, the sale of raffle tickets, and sponsorships.

"Poverty stops a child's life and does not let them follow their potential. The dramas these children experience when they understand that they cannot, like other, more fortunate children, go to school, participate in activities, have supplies and books, are colossal. And the bill for flawed social policies is paid by all of us as a society. That's why the lesson of solidarity that artists, designers, companies, and good people give every year at the Christmas Tree Festival is so necessary," said Gabriela Alexandrescu, executive president of Save the Children Romania.

Total funds worth more than EUR 9.1 million were raised at the previous 23 editions of the charity event, which supported the socio-educational integration of 257,127 children.

(Photo source: Save the Children Romania)