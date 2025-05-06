Chimcomplex sues Romania's Govt. for incomplete state aid disbursement

Romania's chemical group Chimcomplex Borzești (BVB: CRC) announced to its shareholders that it took legal action to recover the incomplete disbursement of a state grant of RON 73.6 million, spotted by the audit report of the financial statements for the financial year 2024. The company requests the disbursement of due aid of RON 43 million (EUR 8.6 million).

For 2023, the company requested from the Ministry of Energy a state aid in a total amount of RON 73,612,702, under the emergency ordinance OUG 138/2022 on the establishment of a state aid scheme granted to enterprises in sectors considered to be exposed to a real risk due to the significant indirect costs they bear as a result of transferring the costs of greenhouse gas emissions into the price of electricity.

Chimcomplex recognized in its financial statements a subsidy lower than the amount due according to the law of RON 73,612,702, respectively the value of RON 67,988,698, based on the percentage from previous years (approximately 92%).

In December 2024, the Ministry of Energy allocated Chimcomplex only the amount of RON 30,696,497 of the requested aid.

For the difference in the uncollected aid, Chimcomplex initiated the necessary legal proceedings, registering the request for a summons to court, which is the subject of file no. 159/32/2025 pending before the Bacău Court of Appeal.

(Photo: the company)

