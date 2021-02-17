Big RO chemical group Chimcomplex seeks to issue EUR 73 mln new shares

Chimcomplex, the biggest chemical producer in Romania, has launched the final stage of a public offering of shares aimed at raising RON 356 million (EUR 74 mln), Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company, controlled by local businessman Stefan Vuza, owns the Oltchim Ramnicu Valcea and Chimcomplex Borzesti chemical platforms.

The company issued 190 million shares, and its shareholders could use their preemption rights between January 12 and February 11.

The shareholders bought only 0.2% of the shares issued for the capital increase during the preemption period, and the company will try to sell the remaining 189.5 million shares through a private placement addressed to a maximum of 150 investors at the price of RON 1.88 per share.

The second stage of the capital increase will take place between February 15 and April 15, with the possibility of early closure.

The 189.5 million shares put up for sale have a total price of RON 356 mln.

The company, controlled by Stefan Vuza, has over 2,000 employees, and its management estimated at the end of last year that the company would end the year with a turnover of EUR 280 mln.

(Photo: Maximusnd/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]