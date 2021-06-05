Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 08:16
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

RO chemical group Chimcomplex asks shareholders’ approval for listing on BVB’s main market

06 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian chemical group Chimcomplex (CHOB), controlled by local businessman Stefan Vuza, has convened an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting for June 30 to decide its listing on the main market operated by the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The company’s shares are currently trading on the BVB’s secondary market – AeRO. The Chimcomplex shares have tripled their price since the beginning of this year, boosted by the company’s strong financial results in 2020 and the recently announced plans for a secondary listing on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Chimcomplex has thus reached a market capitalization of RON 1.89 bln (EUR 385 mln). The company recorded a net turnover of RON 1.17 bln (EUR 240 mln) in 2020, slightly lower than in 2019. However, it reported a net profit of RON 95 mln (EUR 19.5 mln), compared to losses of RON 44 mln in 2019.

This year, Chimcomplex aims to increase its sales to RON 1.57 bln and the net profit to RON 112 mln, according to the budget recently approved by its shareholders.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 08:16
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

RO chemical group Chimcomplex asks shareholders’ approval for listing on BVB’s main market

06 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian chemical group Chimcomplex (CHOB), controlled by local businessman Stefan Vuza, has convened an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting for June 30 to decide its listing on the main market operated by the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The company’s shares are currently trading on the BVB’s secondary market – AeRO. The Chimcomplex shares have tripled their price since the beginning of this year, boosted by the company’s strong financial results in 2020 and the recently announced plans for a secondary listing on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Chimcomplex has thus reached a market capitalization of RON 1.89 bln (EUR 385 mln). The company recorded a net turnover of RON 1.17 bln (EUR 240 mln) in 2020, slightly lower than in 2019. However, it reported a net profit of RON 95 mln (EUR 19.5 mln), compared to losses of RON 44 mln in 2019.

This year, Chimcomplex aims to increase its sales to RON 1.57 bln and the net profit to RON 112 mln, according to the budget recently approved by its shareholders.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 May 2021
Business
US biotech startup gets USD 140 mln financing to advance groundbreaking research started by Romanian professor at Caltech
04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal