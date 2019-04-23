More than half of the children who start school in Romania get lost on the way

Only four out of every ten students who started school in 2005 graduated high school and passed the Baccalaureate examination 12 years later, in 2017, according to an analysis by the Coalition for Romania’s Development (CDR) on the situation of the local education system.

“Of a class of 24 students who started first grade in the 2005-2006 school year, only 10 passed the baccalaureate 12 years later. Two out of those 24 students went to arts and crafts school, where there’s no baccalaureate,” the CDR analysis shows. The other 12 either abandoned during the school years or didn’t take/failed the baccalaureate exam.

The data presented by CDR shows that the share of students who abandoned during the first four years (primary school) was 8.4%, which grew to 16.4% at the end of eighth grade and reached 21.9% at the end of 12th grade. However, many of those who completed high school either didn’t take the baccalaureate exam or didn’t pass it.

“This is a sad thing, because while we complain about the lack of workforce we also have a very large number of children who we can save. We have a big potential that we can save for industry,” said Romanian entrepreneur Mariuca Talpes, the coordinator of the Education Group within the Coalition for Romania’s Development, quoted by Edupedu.ro.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)