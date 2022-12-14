Events

 

 

Bucharest’s Athenaeum hosts Charity Christmas Concert next week

14 December 2022
Renowned musicians will perform at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest on December 20, at the special Charity Christmas Concert. The gala event is organized by Alina Sorescu under the auspices of the Ringier Romania Foundation.

For about two hours, the Great Hall of the Romanian Athenaeum will host emotional recitals by maestro Gheorghe Zamfir, soloist Alina Sorescu, tenor Vlad Miriță, sopranos Silvia Micu and Rodica Gabriela Anghelescu accompanied by the Valahia Symphony Orchestra conducted by maestro Florin Totan.

The funds raised from ticket sales will be directed to the children's aid program run by the Ringier Romania Foundation.

Tickets are available on the Iabilet.ro network for RON 320 and RON 390.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gicamatescu/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
