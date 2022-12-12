CSR

 

 

Record EUR 820,000 raised at Christmas tree charity auction in Romania

12 December 2022
The 22nd edition of the annual Christmas Tree Festival (Festivalul Brazilor de Craciun) charity auction in Romania raised a record EUR 820,000 from auctioning 20 designer Christmas trees created especially for the event and from sponsorships. The highest-selling tree was the one created by Răzvan Luca & UNTOLD - EUR 100,000 offered by Kaufland Romania.

The unique Christmas trees created and donated by local designers and artists sold for sums between EUR 7,000 and EUR 100,000. The funds raised will be used to facilitate access to education for vulnerable Romanian children or refugee children from Ukraine.

Other trees that sold for big amounts at this year's charity event were those created by Ștefania Mircea and Save the Children Romania - EUR 51,000, Omid Ghannadi - EUR 50,000, or Simona and Gabriel Gherasim - EUR 50,000.

"Year after year, the Christmas Tree Festival confirms that society's most precious resource is social solidarity. We started the year under the sign of this exemplary solidarity, with Romanians coming to the border with Ukraine to help, and we ended it with a formidable lesson in generosity. Traditionally, the Christmas Tree Festival is dedicated to access to education for vulnerable children because education is the foundation without which a society cannot function," said Gabriela Alexandrescu, Executive President of Save the Children Romania.

Last year, the charity event raised EUR 764,000 by auctioning 26 designer Christmas trees.

(Photo source: Save the Children Romania)

