CEZ shareholders approve sale of group’s Romanian assets

The shareholders of Czech utility group CEZ have approved the company’s new business strategy, which targets, among others, the sale of foreign assets, including those in Romania, in the context in which CEZ intends to concentrate its operations and, implicitly, the investments on the local market, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

“The CEZ Group's new business strategy, which includes the sale of foreign assets, was approved by the general shareholders' meeting," CEZ's press office in Prague told ZF.

Reuters reported in late May that CEZ plans to sell assets in Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey, and Poland to focus on its home market. A possible buyer for the Czech group’s assets in Romania is Romanian state-owned electricity utilities company Electrica. Corina Popescu, Electrica CEO, confirmed the information in an interview with local Agerpres.

