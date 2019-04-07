Romanian state-owned utilities company Electrica interested in CEZ assets

Romanian state-owned electricity utilities company Electrica wants to buy the assets owned by Czech peer CEZ in Romania when the group puts them up for sale. Electrica also considers entering the energy production segment, Corina Popescu, Electrica CEO said in an interview with Agerpres.

CEZ plans to sell assets in Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey, and Poland to focus on its home market, the group’s CEO Daniel Benes told the daily Hospodarske Noviny toward the end of May.

“The sale [of Romanian assets] is a result of the parent company changing its business strategy and not prompted by the operation of the units in Romania,” CEZ representatives told ZF. In Romania, the group has electricity distribution and supply subsidiaries as well as a large-sized (600MW) wind farm.

The sale of CEZ assets seems to be a complex transaction, Electrica CEO said. "[…] I do not know for now what is the privatization strategy CEZ will use: will it want to sell everything to a single company, will it make it under a competitive process, will it sell separately the business segments? We do not yet have any concrete information,” she added.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)