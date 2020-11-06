Celine Dion’s Bucharest concert postponed to 2021

The concert that Canadian singer Celine Dion was due to deliver in Bucharest this summer has been postponed to 2021.

The concert is part of the world tour Courage, which was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour will restart in the spring of next year.

The Bucharest concert will take place on July 25, 2021.

The tickets purchased for this year’s event remain valid for next year. Other tickets are on sale at celine.emagic.ro.

The Canadian singer held 52 sold-out concerts before the tour was stopped because of the pandemic.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has a devastating impact not just on the population’s health and the healthcare system but also at a social and economic level, with the music industry among the most impacted. We find ourselves in a unique context in recent history. We are going through difficult moments, and we are convinced that Celine Dion’s Romanian fans fully understand this situation,” Laura Coroianu, the director of event organizer Emagic, said.

(Photo: Semisatch | Dreamstime.com)

