CEC Bank will implement card payments in Romanian Lottery units

State-owned lender CEC Bank will implement card payment in the Romanian Lottery’s units based on a contract signed at the beginning of February, Agerpres reported.

Thus, CEC Bank will deploy POS equipment in the Lottery’s 903 units across the country. The equipment will also allow contactless payments and payments by phone.

“Implementing card payment in all our agencies is another important and necessary step in the process of digitizing the Romanian Lottery and a fulfilled promise to our players. The pilot project on card payment started last year in 91 agencies in Bucharest and Brasov, and was carried out successfully, in compliance with all security standards. Thus, it was time to extend this payment method agreed by most players to the entire network of agencies, especially in the current health context,” said Sebastian-Iacob Moga, general manager of the Romanian Lottery.

The company, which is fully controlled by the state, manages the most popular lottery games in Romania as well as slot machines installed in its agencies.

Its revenues are over RON 1 billion (EUR 200 mln) per year and, so far, this amount has been collected only in cash.

The Romanian Lottery also plans to open to online players in the near future. Currently, it is not possible to play the lottery online in Romania.

