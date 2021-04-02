Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/04/2021 - 07:59
Business

CEC Bank will implement card payments in Romanian Lottery units

04 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

State-owned lender CEC Bank will implement card payment in the Romanian Lottery’s units based on a contract signed at the beginning of February, Agerpres reported.

Thus, CEC Bank will deploy POS equipment in the Lottery’s 903 units across the country. The equipment will also allow contactless payments and payments by phone.

“Implementing card payment in all our agencies is another important and necessary step in the process of digitizing the Romanian Lottery and a fulfilled promise to our players. The pilot project on card payment started last year in 91 agencies in Bucharest and Brasov, and was carried out successfully, in compliance with all security standards. Thus, it was time to extend this payment method agreed by most players to the entire network of agencies, especially in the current health context,” said Sebastian-Iacob Moga, general manager of the Romanian Lottery.

The company, which is fully controlled by the state, manages the most popular lottery games in Romania as well as slot machines installed in its agencies.

Its revenues are over RON 1 billion (EUR 200 mln) per year and, so far, this amount has been collected only in cash.

The Romanian Lottery also plans to open to online players in the near future. Currently, it is not possible to play the lottery online in Romania.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 14:31
08 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
#GirlsCode: From designing an app that impressed Steve Jobs to building the next Romanian unicorn in US
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/04/2021 - 07:59
Business

CEC Bank will implement card payments in Romanian Lottery units

04 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

State-owned lender CEC Bank will implement card payment in the Romanian Lottery’s units based on a contract signed at the beginning of February, Agerpres reported.

Thus, CEC Bank will deploy POS equipment in the Lottery’s 903 units across the country. The equipment will also allow contactless payments and payments by phone.

“Implementing card payment in all our agencies is another important and necessary step in the process of digitizing the Romanian Lottery and a fulfilled promise to our players. The pilot project on card payment started last year in 91 agencies in Bucharest and Brasov, and was carried out successfully, in compliance with all security standards. Thus, it was time to extend this payment method agreed by most players to the entire network of agencies, especially in the current health context,” said Sebastian-Iacob Moga, general manager of the Romanian Lottery.

The company, which is fully controlled by the state, manages the most popular lottery games in Romania as well as slot machines installed in its agencies.

Its revenues are over RON 1 billion (EUR 200 mln) per year and, so far, this amount has been collected only in cash.

The Romanian Lottery also plans to open to online players in the near future. Currently, it is not possible to play the lottery online in Romania.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 14:31
08 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
#GirlsCode: From designing an app that impressed Steve Jobs to building the next Romanian unicorn in US
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic