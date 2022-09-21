Romanian CEC Bank adds multicurrency card to its portfolio

Romanian state-owned CEC Bank launched a multicurrency debit card that gives customers direct access to accounts in ten currencies, including the euro and the US dollar. The lender said users could make payments and withdrawals without fees and costs associated with currency exchange.

“The multicurrency card responds to clear needs in the market: Romanians who travel or shop online from abroad and want to avoid the costs associated with currency conversions or cash withdrawals, but also Romanians who work abroad and send money home to their families,” said Bogdan Neacșu, General Manager of CEC Bank.

The Visa multicurrency debit card for individuals can be associated with up to ten accounts in RON, EUR and other currencies and has zero administration fee and no fee for withdrawals from ATMs in Romania and the European Union, CEC Bank said. In addition, users can make withdrawals of up to RON 1,000/month for free from any ATM in the world and have free access to the mobile banking CEC app.

The nine foreign currencies that can be associated with the new Visa multicurrency card are the euro, US dollar, Canadian dollar, British pound, Swiss franc, Danish krone, Swedish krone, forint, or zloty.

The card can be loaded through transfers in RON or foreign currency, but also through deposits in RON and EUR at the CEC Bank multi-function machines (MFMs).

Founded in 1864, CEC Bank currently has the most extensive national network, with over 1,000 branches and territorial units and assets of over RON 53.3 billion at the end of the first semester of 2022.

