Banca Comercială Română (BCR), Romania’s second-largest bank, will allow its customers to make withdrawals in euros at its ATMs in Romania.

The new function will be available starting this month, and roughly 100 ATMs in Bucharest and other large cities will allow euro withdrawals in the initial phase. The service will extend to over 300 ATMs by the end of the year, according to the press release.

BCR debit cardholders will be able to withdraw cash in euros at the exchange rates set by Romania’s central bank, the National Bank of Romania (BNR), plus a 2% conversion rate. BCR’s commission will be clearly displayed on the ATM screen before the transaction is finalized.

There will be no withdrawal commission for BCR debit card holders, but withdrawals are possible only in multiples of 50 (100, 150, 200, 250, and so on).

