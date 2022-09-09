Business

BCR to allow cash withdrawals in euro at its ATMs in Romania

09 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Banca Comercială Română (BCR), Romania’s second-largest bank, will allow its customers to make withdrawals in euros at its ATMs in Romania.

The new function will be available starting this month, and roughly 100 ATMs in Bucharest and other large cities will allow euro withdrawals in the initial phase. The service will extend to over 300 ATMs by the end of the year, according to the press release.

BCR debit cardholders will be able to withdraw cash in euros at the exchange rates set by Romania’s central bank, the National Bank of Romania (BNR), plus a 2% conversion rate. BCR’s commission will be clearly displayed on the ATM screen before the transaction is finalized.

There will be no withdrawal commission for BCR debit card holders, but withdrawals are possible only in multiples of 50 (100, 150, 200, 250, and so on).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BCR)

Read next
Normal
Business

BCR to allow cash withdrawals in euro at its ATMs in Romania

09 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Banca Comercială Română (BCR), Romania’s second-largest bank, will allow its customers to make withdrawals in euros at its ATMs in Romania.

The new function will be available starting this month, and roughly 100 ATMs in Bucharest and other large cities will allow euro withdrawals in the initial phase. The service will extend to over 300 ATMs by the end of the year, according to the press release.

BCR debit cardholders will be able to withdraw cash in euros at the exchange rates set by Romania’s central bank, the National Bank of Romania (BNR), plus a 2% conversion rate. BCR’s commission will be clearly displayed on the ATM screen before the transaction is finalized.

There will be no withdrawal commission for BCR debit card holders, but withdrawals are possible only in multiples of 50 (100, 150, 200, 250, and so on).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BCR)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination