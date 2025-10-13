Ce Fain! - Online platform dedicated to Romanian creative design launches in New York

A new online platform promoting Romanian designers and connecting them to the international fashion and design scene will be launched in New York this week. The platform, called Ce Fain! (meaning How Cool! in Romanian) will be officially unveiled at the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in New York on October 17 during an exclusive gala.

Ce Fain! aims to showcase visionary Romanian designers and artisans to a global audience, offering a fresh, modern, and sustainable take on Romania’s visual culture.

The choice to keep the name in Romanian reflects the project’s mission to highlight the authenticity and distinctiveness of local design, according to ICR. The platform will feature a curated selection of fashion, accessories, sustainable design objects, and interior décor that blend artistry, craftsmanship, and modern sensibility.

Founded by Romanian-American entrepreneurs Raluca Bucur and Deeea Rebăltescu, Ce Fain! focuses on “contemporary design and cultural relevance,” emphasizing the reinterpretation of traditional aesthetics through modern forms, the integration of sustainability and recycling principles, and the exploration of intersections between design, art, fashion, and technology.

“In essence, Ce Fain! is more than a platform - it’s a movement dedicated to supporting and promoting Romanian creativity on the global stage,” said co-founders Bucur and Rebăltescu. “With a strong commitment to sustainability, innovation, and cultural authenticity, Ce Fain! builds bridges between local designers and international communities eager to discover new perspectives.”

Designers featured at the Ce Fain! launch gala include Puer Designs, Rae Atelier, Senin, Wagner Arte, Little Forest, UAU, Onirik, T.A.G. Creative, Hyperborean Folklore, Catrinel Sabaciag, Arc Studio, and Zestal.

(Photo source: screenshot from Cefain.com)