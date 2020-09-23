Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 08:14
Business
Romanian business association asks for more clarity in distributing the EUR 1 bln grants
23 September 2020
The Coalition for Romania's Development (CDR) has asked the Government to speed up the distribution of the EUR 1 billion grants co-financed from non-reimbursable European funds to eligible companies, according to a press release.

The Government has launched the web portal for companies willing to register, but the disbursement procedures have not begun yet.

CDR considers it necessary to improve communication, especially before the last phase of the effective submission of applications. It also calls for timely and complete publication of information on all three grant programs, including implementing rules and final investment guidelines so potential beneficiaries can access them. This is especially important since the micro-grants will be allotted on the "first come, first served" principle.

CDR proposes extending the application deadline, given that approximately 50,000 companies are expected to apply from micro-grants and over 115,000 for working capital or investment grants.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

