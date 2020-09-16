Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 08:38
Business
RO Govt. soft launches online platform for EUR 1 bln SME grants
16 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment launched on Tuesday, September 15, the online platform where local firms can apply for grants under the Government’s EUR 1 bln program. The platform (granturi.imm.gov.ro) is currently in a soft-launch phase.

Company owners and managers in Romania can create a profile on the platform and add one or more companies for which they want to access grants.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

An important detail that was hadn’t been made public before the platform’s launch is that users need digital signature to sign the documents uploaded on the platform.

Moreover, the platform experienced some technical glitches, according to complaints posted by users on the Economy Ministry’s Facebook page. Luckily, the actual application process hasn’t started.

Companies that apply for the grants (microenterprises, individual businesses and SMEs) will be served in the order in which they apply, which is why it would be important that the platform works for everyone when the process starts.

The ministry didn’t mention when it will open the application process.

Under the EUR 1 bln program, local companies can apply for three types of grants: EUR 2,000 microgrants for companies with no employees, working capital grants for companies in sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and investment grants.

The program is financed mainly with EU funds.

(Photo: Henning Marquardt/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 08:35
16 September 2020
Business
Romanians who want energy-efficient homes can apply for EUR 15,000 grants
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 08:38
Business
RO Govt. soft launches online platform for EUR 1 bln SME grants
16 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment launched on Tuesday, September 15, the online platform where local firms can apply for grants under the Government’s EUR 1 bln program. The platform (granturi.imm.gov.ro) is currently in a soft-launch phase.

Company owners and managers in Romania can create a profile on the platform and add one or more companies for which they want to access grants.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

An important detail that was hadn’t been made public before the platform’s launch is that users need digital signature to sign the documents uploaded on the platform.

Moreover, the platform experienced some technical glitches, according to complaints posted by users on the Economy Ministry’s Facebook page. Luckily, the actual application process hasn’t started.

Companies that apply for the grants (microenterprises, individual businesses and SMEs) will be served in the order in which they apply, which is why it would be important that the platform works for everyone when the process starts.

The ministry didn’t mention when it will open the application process.

Under the EUR 1 bln program, local companies can apply for three types of grants: EUR 2,000 microgrants for companies with no employees, working capital grants for companies in sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and investment grants.

The program is financed mainly with EU funds.

(Photo: Henning Marquardt/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 08:35
16 September 2020
Business
Romanians who want energy-efficient homes can apply for EUR 15,000 grants
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content