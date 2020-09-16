RO Govt. soft launches online platform for EUR 1 bln SME grants

Romania’s Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment launched on Tuesday, September 15, the online platform where local firms can apply for grants under the Government’s EUR 1 bln program. The platform (granturi.imm.gov.ro) is currently in a soft-launch phase.

Company owners and managers in Romania can create a profile on the platform and add one or more companies for which they want to access grants.

An important detail that was hadn’t been made public before the platform’s launch is that users need digital signature to sign the documents uploaded on the platform.

Moreover, the platform experienced some technical glitches, according to complaints posted by users on the Economy Ministry’s Facebook page. Luckily, the actual application process hasn’t started.

Companies that apply for the grants (microenterprises, individual businesses and SMEs) will be served in the order in which they apply, which is why it would be important that the platform works for everyone when the process starts.

The ministry didn’t mention when it will open the application process.

Under the EUR 1 bln program, local companies can apply for three types of grants: EUR 2,000 microgrants for companies with no employees, working capital grants for companies in sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and investment grants.

The program is financed mainly with EU funds.

(Photo: Henning Marquardt/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]