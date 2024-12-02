Politics

Romania presidential elections 2024: Constitutional Court validates first round results

02 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Constitutional Court (CCR) has validated the results of the first round of the presidential elections, setting the stage for a second round between Călin Georgescu, the surprise winner of the first round, and Elena Lasconi, the candidate of the center-right Save Romania Union (USR).

The decision to validate the first round results comes after the court ordered a recount of the vote cast in all polling stations, valid and invalidated.

The recount was ordered after Cristian Terheș, a candidate backed by the Romanian National Conservative Party who won some 1% of the votes, filed a request alleging electoral fraud

Marian Enache, the head of the CCR, said the constitutional judges unanimously decided to reject the request filed by Terheș as unfounded and to confirm and validate the result of the first round of elections.

The Central Electoral Bureau submitted today the result of an incomplete recount, without the votes that had been cast abroad. The court argued that, since the diaspora votes were not contested, their recount was not necessary, he explained.

The second round of voting is scheduled for December 8. 

Who is Călin Georgescu, the surprise lead in Romania’s presidential elections?

Who is Elena Lasconi, the journalist turned mayor likely to beat PM Ciolacu for a place in the final round of Romania’s presidential elections?

(Photo: Inquam Photos/ Calin Georgescu on Facebook)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
ROelections2024
Normal
Politics

Romania presidential elections 2024: Constitutional Court validates first round results

02 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Constitutional Court (CCR) has validated the results of the first round of the presidential elections, setting the stage for a second round between Călin Georgescu, the surprise winner of the first round, and Elena Lasconi, the candidate of the center-right Save Romania Union (USR).

The decision to validate the first round results comes after the court ordered a recount of the vote cast in all polling stations, valid and invalidated.

The recount was ordered after Cristian Terheș, a candidate backed by the Romanian National Conservative Party who won some 1% of the votes, filed a request alleging electoral fraud

Marian Enache, the head of the CCR, said the constitutional judges unanimously decided to reject the request filed by Terheș as unfounded and to confirm and validate the result of the first round of elections.

The Central Electoral Bureau submitted today the result of an incomplete recount, without the votes that had been cast abroad. The court argued that, since the diaspora votes were not contested, their recount was not necessary, he explained.

The second round of voting is scheduled for December 8. 

Who is Călin Georgescu, the surprise lead in Romania’s presidential elections?

Who is Elena Lasconi, the journalist turned mayor likely to beat PM Ciolacu for a place in the final round of Romania’s presidential elections?

(Photo: Inquam Photos/ Calin Georgescu on Facebook)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
ROelections2024
Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 December 2024
Sports
Legendary Romanian goalkeeper Helmuth Duckadam passes away
02 December 2024
Transport
Romania's CFR Călători adds four new Bucharest-Brașov electric trains to new timetable
02 December 2024
Transport
Romanian Auto Registry introduces digital certificate with odometer readings for every car
02 December 2024
Politics
Romania parliamentary elections 2024: Social Democrats lead, far-right AUR and Liberals follow as vote count nears completion
02 December 2024
Politics
Outgoing Romanian president Klaus Iohannis asks citizens for forgiveness for mistakes, causing disappointment
02 December 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian state-owned bank CEC issues EUR 300 mln MREL bonds
02 December 2024
Macro
Romania's public debt to GDP ratio hits 54.4% at end-September
29 November 2024
Politics
“The Kremlin wants us back in its shadow,” Moldovan president Maia Sandu tells Romanian voters