Business

RO Constitutional Court defers key decision on 40% pension hike

26 November 2020
Romania's Constitutional Court deferred for January 13 a key ruling on the 40% pension hike in the dispute between the Liberal (PNL) Government and Social Democrat (PSD) volatile majority in Parliament, G4media.ro reported.

The effect of this third postponement is that it gives the Liberals a chance to go ahead with their plans for a gradual pension increase irrespective of the Court's ruling - provided they form a robust majority in Parliament before January 13.

Given past rulings in similar cases, the Court could not have approved straightforward the Government's objections.

In fact, on the same day ( November 25), it rejected similar objections raised by the Executive against a bill that raises social security benefits.

Romania will hold general elections on December 6, when president Klaus Iohannis and his Liberal Party expect to form a robust majority.

The pension hike topic is of high importance for public finance sustainability. The rating agencies already assigned a negative outlook to the country's sovereign rating that is already the weakest in the investment area. Smoothing the pension hike is a prerequisite for avoiding sovereign downgrade, while the rating agencies expect more - namely, a credible fiscal consolidation strategy.

On September 22, the Parliament voted an amendment to the budget revision law, thus barring Government's attempt to smooth the 40% pension hike provisioned under a separate law.

The 40% pension hike was approved by lawmakers and promulgated by president Iohannis last year, before the coronavirus crisis.

In August this year, the Government decided to replace the visibly unsustainable 40% hike with a gradual increase - and included this in the budget revision.

Under another amendment to the budget revision law passed by the Parliament, teachers' wages would increase in advance.

The Government challenged this law, including the two amendments, at the Constitutional Court.

"The Parliament ignored the requirements of predictability of the law and the outlook of the public budget and economy in general," the Government argued in its notification to CCR on October 13.

22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
