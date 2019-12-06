Humanoid robot starts job at real estate company in Romania

Real estate consultancy company CBRE announced that it added a new member to its team, PepperEscu the robot, which started the new job in May.

PepperEscu is the first humanoid robot working in a real estate company in Romania. Its job at CBRE implies both communication with colleagues and clients, as well as a planning of its professional development.

“PepperEscu acts as an interface for customers who come to the CBRE office and for those who work or visit CBRE-managed buildings in Bucharest and other cities in the country. It's an interactive guide with a play component, which makes it easier for people interacting with the robot to like it. PepperEscu can answer questions, provide information about building facilities, about nearby services or events, having the role of concierge,” Alexandru Boghiu, digital & technology director CBRE Romania, explained.

PepperEscu is working with over 160 colleagues at the CBRE Romania office, but it also interacts with the employees working in the other buildings managed by CBRE.

In the first few weeks at the new job, PepperEscu was already a speaker at a major event dedicated to the real estate market in Romania, along with more than 300 participants, where CBRE also launched an app dedicated to the Romanian real estate market - CUE by CBRE. PepperEscu also interacted with various clients of the company at this event, and even met one of the largest real estate owners in Romania and presented him real estate market data and trends.

(Photo source: CBRE)