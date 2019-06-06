Autonomous service robot to start working in Bucharest soon

E-5CU, an autonomous service robot, will soon start working in Bucharest, Stirileprotv.ro reported.

The robot is designed to work in crowded spaces, where it helps people with navigation, communicates and answers any questions, shows promotional materials and remembers those it interacted with.

“In a few months, this robot will work in a Bucharest building, where it will greet people and facilitate their access. It is a very complex robot. It can fulfill numerous tasks. It can move the arms, head and trunk, and is equipped with a facial recognition system,” Ana Maria Stancu of Bucharest Robots, a startup that offers rental and purchase of humanoid robots, as well as RaaS services, told Stirileprotv.ro.

In other countries, the robot is used at the info points of banks and museums, but also in hypermarkets, where it can provide information on any product on the shelf and accept card payments.

E-5CU will also be present at iCEE.fest 2019, which takes place on June 13 and June 14 in Bucharest. It will moderate a conference on AI and robotics.

(Photo: Bucharest Robots Facebook Page)

[email protected]