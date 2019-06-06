Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 06/06/2019 - 14:28
Business
Autonomous service robot to start working in Bucharest soon
06 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

E-5CU, an autonomous service robot, will soon start working in Bucharest, Stirileprotv.ro reported.

The robot is designed to work in crowded spaces, where it helps people with navigation, communicates and answers any questions, shows promotional materials and remembers those it interacted with.

“In a few months, this robot will work in a Bucharest building, where it will greet people and facilitate their access. It is a very complex robot. It can fulfill numerous tasks. It can move the arms, head and trunk, and is equipped with a facial recognition system,” Ana Maria Stancu of Bucharest Robots, a startup that offers rental and purchase of humanoid robots, as well as RaaS services, told Stirileprotv.ro.

In other countries, the robot is used at the info points of banks and museums, but also in hypermarkets, where it can provide information on any product on the shelf and accept card payments.

E-5CU will also be present at iCEE.fest 2019, which takes place on June 13 and June 14 in Bucharest. It will moderate a conference on AI and robotics.

(Photo: Bucharest Robots Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 06/06/2019 - 14:28
Business
Autonomous service robot to start working in Bucharest soon
06 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

E-5CU, an autonomous service robot, will soon start working in Bucharest, Stirileprotv.ro reported.

The robot is designed to work in crowded spaces, where it helps people with navigation, communicates and answers any questions, shows promotional materials and remembers those it interacted with.

“In a few months, this robot will work in a Bucharest building, where it will greet people and facilitate their access. It is a very complex robot. It can fulfill numerous tasks. It can move the arms, head and trunk, and is equipped with a facial recognition system,” Ana Maria Stancu of Bucharest Robots, a startup that offers rental and purchase of humanoid robots, as well as RaaS services, told Stirileprotv.ro.

In other countries, the robot is used at the info points of banks and museums, but also in hypermarkets, where it can provide information on any product on the shelf and accept card payments.

E-5CU will also be present at iCEE.fest 2019, which takes place on June 13 and June 14 in Bucharest. It will moderate a conference on AI and robotics.

(Photo: Bucharest Robots Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 June 2019
People
Romanian businesswoman on Forbes’ list of wealthiest self-made women in U.S.
27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40