Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 10/03/2019 - 14:44
Culture
Romanian Mircea Cărtărescu’s novel passes second selection for Prix Médicis Étranger
03 October 2019
Romanian writer Mircea Cărtărescu’s novel Solenoid is among the eight novels still in the race for the Prix Médicis Étranger, after the second jury selection, Le Nouvel Observateur reported.

The final selection will be announced on October 29 and the award will be granted on November 8.

Cărtărescu’s novel was translated into French by Laure Hinckel.

The jury that will award the winner is made up of Marianne Alphant, Michel Braudeau, Marie Darrieussecq, Dominique Fernandez, Anne Garreta, Patrick Grainville, Andreï Makine, Frédéric Mitterrand, Pascale Roze and Alain Veinstein.

Born in 1956, Mircea Cartarescu is a poet, novelist, essayist and literary critic. He is also a professor at the Faculty of Letters of the University of Bucharest. His books have been widely translated, and he also won numerous awards, among them the Thomas Mann award, the Formentor de las Letras award, the Haus der Kulturen der Welt award for literature, and the Austria State Prize for European Literature.

(Photo: Turbojet/ Wikipedia)

[email protected]

Normal
