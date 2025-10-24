French retailer Carrefour reportedly considering selling assets in Romania

French retail chain Carrefour may want to sell its stores in Romania and exit the market, according to the French publication L’Informe. Moreover, it would also like to get rid of its operations in Poland and Argentina, according to the same source.

So far, Carrefour has reportedly only analyzed a possible exit from the local market, along with other countries. Now, according to the French press, the retailer hired US investment bank JP Morgan to evaluate buyers’ interest.

Deutsche Bank will reportedly assist the sale of Carrefour assets in Poland. In Romania, BNP Paribas is being considered to consult on the exit.

It would not be the first such exit. In July 2025, Carrefour officially announced that it was selling its 1,188 stores in Italy to the Italian company NewPrinces Group.

Romania is currently the fourth largest European market by sales for the retailer, after France, Spain, and Belgium, following the French group’s exit from the Italian market. Carrefour’s network in Romania included 458 stores, of which 55 hypermarkets, 188 supermarkets, 187 convenience stores, and 28 soft-discount stores.

Carrefour’s sales in Romania neared EUR 2.3 billion after the first nine months of 2025, up 1.9% compared to the same period last year, but growth slowed sharply in the third quarter. The French retailer said that the Romanian market is affected by austerity measures implemented starting this summer, which have an impact on consumer confidence.

Carrefour entered Romania in 2001. Since then, its network has grown to over 450 stores in 113 cities across the country, employing more than 17,000 people.

Carrefour reported that in 2024 it paid to the Romanian state budget, through all the companies under which it operates locally, taxes and duties amounting to nearly RON 1 billion (EUR 200 million), an increase of over 20% compared to 2023. The company also has over 1,450 local product suppliers.

Since 2017, the French group has also owned the Romanian delivery app Bringo.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Carrefour Romania)