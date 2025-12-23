Romania’s Carmistin secures EUR 485 mln financing to expand production capacity, support export plans

Romanian agri-food group Carmistin has secured a EUR 485 million syndicated credit to support its planned investments.

The credit will finance two strategic projects for the group, Carmistin said. The first one entails the development of a large-capacity pork meat processing unit, while the second consists of expanding and modernizing the group’s genetics and reproduction capacities. The investment plan also includes building a food products plant, with an output meant primarily for export.

This is one of the largest financing agreements concluded in Romania’s agribusiness sector.

The syndicate of banks included Banca Comercială Română S.A. as global coordinator, bookrunner, documentation agent, facility agent, and security agent; ING Bank N.V. Amsterdam – Bucharest Branch as global coordinator and bookrunner; CEC Bank S.A. as mandated lead arranger; Intesa Sanpaolo Romania S.A. as senior lead arranger; UniCredit Bank S.A. as senior lead arranger; Exim Banca Românească S.A. as arranger; Raiffeisen Bank S.A. as arranger; Garanti Bank S.A. as lender; and PKO Bank Polski S.A. Warsaw, Bucharest Branch as lender.

With its flagship local brand La Provincia, Carmistin The Food Company became a local leader in the poultry sector in 2025, with an annual production capacity of over 120,000 tonnes of poultry meat, as well as a leading feed producer, with a total annual capacity of 735,000 tonnes, including organic feed, it said. The group gathers more than 50 companies active in poultry meat and egg production, pig and cattle farming, as well as cereal production.

“The signing of this syndicated loan represents more than a financial undertaking; it is a confirmation for the direction that Carmistin The Food Company is following and of the trust our partners place in a local business model, built on investments, responsibility, and long-term vision. The partnership provides us with the stability needed to accelerate strategic projects in agriculture and the food industry, to increase production capacities and to support our ambition to transform Romania into a relevant food supplier for the whole of Europe,” Justin Paraschiv, founder and president of Carmistin The Food Company, said.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)