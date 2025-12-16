EIB grants EUR 25 mln loan to Agricover to support Romanian farmers

Romanian farmers are set to benefit from improved access to financing following a EUR 25 million loan granted by the European Investment Bank (EIB) to Agricover Credit IFN SA, aimed at supporting micro agricultural businesses across the country. The funding will be provided under the InvestEU mandate and is intended to boost productivity and promote environmental sustainability.

The agreement targets a sector that plays a key role in Romania’s economy, employing more than 20% of the workforce, the highest share in the European Union, and contributing around 4% of national GDP.

Agricover Credit will channel the funds to small-scale agricultural enterprises seeking to modernize operations, adopt new technologies, and improve efficiency. Potential beneficiaries of the EIB loan include, among others, wheat, dairy, and livestock producers.

“The financing improves access to much-needed resources for micro-enterprises and strengthens opportunities for young farmers in a sector that is vital for Europe. By investing in this area, we help build resilience and foster shared prosperity,” said EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris.

“Our collaboration with the EIB represents another step forward in addressing the challenges faced by micro agricultural enterprises in Romania and continues a valuable partnership that has already supported the transformation of many farms,” stated Agricover Credit Director General Serhan Hacisuleyman.

Agricover Credit, Romania’s leading non-bank lender focused exclusively on agriculture, serves farmers across multiple subsectors, including crop production, dairy, and livestock. In addition to the loan, the company will receive advisory support from the EIB under the InvestEU Advisory Hub to promote inclusive finance and strengthen its portfolio targeting small farmers.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ginasanders/Dreamstime.com)