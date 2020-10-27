Major Romanian courier firm Cargus seeks to hire 1,000

Major Romanian courier company Urgent Cargus wants to employ more than 1,000 people throughout the country by the end of the year, in positions such as couriers and sorters.

The company's workforce would thus rise by 20%.

"As of this month, Urgent Cargus is recruiting more than 1,000 people nationwide, with the company already having a community of more than 5,000 employees and collaborators, represented by couriers and staff in hubs and warehouses across the country," the company said.

The positions are open in Bucharest and other cities in the country, in all localities where Urgent Cargus warehouses are located.

Most courier and sorting jobs are available in Bucharest, Brasov, Timisoara, Arad, Oradea, Sibiu, Cluj, Iasi, and Constanta.

Urgent Cargus currently has a network of 60 sorting and storage centers, bringing together more than 5,000 employees and collaborators.

"The large number of vacancies comes in the context in which the company's volumes increased by over 33% during pandemics and isolation (April-June 2020 compared to April-June 2019). The company is also preparing for Black Friday, the largest discounting campaign organized in Romania, which promises to be a top for both retailers and courier services this year," the company states.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

