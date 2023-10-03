Transport

New car sales up 15.5% y/y in January-September in Romania

03 October 2023

New car registrations in Romania increased by 15.5% y/y up to 110,011 units in January-September despite the 11.6% y/y decline (to 10,545 units) in September, the industry association ACAROM announced.

Dacia leads the ranking of new car brands registered in the first nine months of the year, with 35,916 units, while Renault occupies the second position, with 8,271 units, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Regarding the second-hand cars registered for the first time in Romania, their volume reached 202,255 units, down 16.4% y/y. The annual decline in the imported used vehicles eased to 4.7% y/y (to 26,227 units) in September.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

1

