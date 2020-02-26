Romania: Capsized ship brought back to shore after three months

The cargo ship that overturned in the Back Sea at the end of November 2019, shortly after leaving the Romanian Midia port, was brought back to shore on Tuesday evening, February 25.

The ship was carrying 14,600 sheep when it overturned in the Black Sea on November 24. A total of 254 sheep were rescued from the ship but only 180 of them survived.

Grup Servicii Petroliere (GSP) announced on Tuesday evening that the Queen Hind ship was brought back to shore, an operation for which the company used the largest sea crane in the Black Sea basin, GSP Neptune, local News.ro reported. Over 100 GSP employees and collaborators worked on this project, and the team of 20 divers worked in four shifts.

“It was not an easy operation. We brought back a ship with a length comparable to a football field. We are talking about a very complex operation, which GSP managed to complete, without incidents, in record time, compared to other similar projects,” GSP president Gabriel Comănescu said.

Next, the ship’s biological cargo is to be loaded into special containers and transported to an incinerator in Tulcea county, where it will be destroyed.

