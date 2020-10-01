Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 01/10/2020 - 14:11
Social
Sheep saved from capsized ship find new home at farm near Bucharest
10 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A local NGO that helped rescue sheep from the cargo ship that capsized on the Romanian coast of the Back Sea at the end of November 2019 have decided to take the surviving animals to a farm in Peris, near Bucharest, where they will enjoy a quiet life.

“The living conditions prepared for the sheep in this farm are nothing but excellent, just as promised. They will be constantly supervised and will enjoy a quiet life, far from human exploitation,” representatives of Letea Wild Horses announced on Facebook.

A total of 254 sheep were rescued from the ship but only 180 of them have survived. Thousands of other sheep drowned and are still in the water, according to local Digi24.

A Palau-flagged cargo ship carrying 14,600 sheep overturned in the Black Sea on November 24, shortly after leaving the Romanian Midia port. The sheep were being transported to Libya. After the incident, several international animal protection organizations protested against the export of live animals.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Letea Wild Horses)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 01/10/2020 - 14:11
Social
Sheep saved from capsized ship find new home at farm near Bucharest
10 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A local NGO that helped rescue sheep from the cargo ship that capsized on the Romanian coast of the Back Sea at the end of November 2019 have decided to take the surviving animals to a farm in Peris, near Bucharest, where they will enjoy a quiet life.

“The living conditions prepared for the sheep in this farm are nothing but excellent, just as promised. They will be constantly supervised and will enjoy a quiet life, far from human exploitation,” representatives of Letea Wild Horses announced on Facebook.

A total of 254 sheep were rescued from the ship but only 180 of them have survived. Thousands of other sheep drowned and are still in the water, according to local Digi24.

A Palau-flagged cargo ship carrying 14,600 sheep overturned in the Black Sea on November 24, shortly after leaving the Romanian Midia port. The sheep were being transported to Libya. After the incident, several international animal protection organizations protested against the export of live animals.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Letea Wild Horses)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 January 2020
Politics
Romania's president and PM agree on early elections
10 January 2020
Entertainment
Box office revenues stagnate in Romania. Top-grossing movies in 2019
10 January 2020
Business
Romanian toy sharing startup raises EUR 162,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
09 January 2020
Sports
Two Romanians drive over 11,000 km to the coldest village on Earth in a Dacia Duster
09 January 2020
Justice
Romanian teacher sentenced to 8 years in jail for receiving EUR 200 bribe
07 January 2020
Social
Air in Romania's capital as polluted as in Sydney, authorities announce checks and sanctions
07 January 2020
Business
Media: Exxon may try to bypass RO Govt. in the sale of offshore gas project in Black Sea
06 January 2020
Culture
Discovery of 17,000-year-old Venus statue in Romania stirs controversy

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40