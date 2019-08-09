Canadian-Romanian tennis player Bianca Andreescu wins US Open 2019

Bianca Andreescu, a 19-year old Canadian tennis player of Romanian origin, won the US Open title on Saturday, after a two-set victory (6-3, 7-5) against former world number one Serena Williams. She thus became the first Canadian woman to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era.

This was the second final Andreescu won against Serena Williams after the one at Rogers Cup, where Serena withdrew because of an injury.

Bianca Andreescu had a meteoric rise this year, after starting the season ranked 150th in the world. She won her first title at Indian Wells and she hasn’t lost a completed match since March. Her victory at the US Open will bring her to 5th place in the WTA ranking of the best women’s tennis players in the world. She will also get a USD 3.85 million check.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau was among those who congratulated Andreescu for her victory: “Congratulations @Bandreescu! You’ve made history and made a whole country very proud,” he wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations @Bandreescu_! 🇨🇦 You’ve made history and made a whole country very proud. #SheTheNorth https://t.co/W98v1lUN9o — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 7, 2019

(Photo source: US Open Tennis Championship Facebook page)