Central Romania: Third edition of CamperVan Fest to take place near Râșnov

The third edition of the CamperVan Fest will take place between August 15 and 18 near Râșnov. Organizers promise four days of activities, workshops, and entertainment dedicated to the self-sufficient, nomadic lifestyle, open to both veterans and the curious.

The festival is sustained exclusively by renewable energy generated on-site through photovoltaic panels and distributed through storage systems that reached impressive levels by the second edition. In 2023, participants, in partnership with Victron Energy BV, built a 30 kW photovoltaic park with 80 kWh of storage to use the energy produced during the day for the concerts. Over 500 kWh of renewable energy was produced and consumed, making it one of the greenest events of this kind in Romania, according to the organizers.

"Turning their backs on consumerism and the unnecessary accumulation of goods, those who choose the 'van life' lifestyle, the 'digital nomads,' create tiny homes on wheels, often self-sufficient in terms of energy, with which they can embark on spontaneous adventures, finding a much-desired balance between professional and personal life,” the CamperVan Association press release says.

CamperVan Fest 2024 will include meetings with people experienced in modifying motorhomes and similar vehicles, workshops on designing and installing photovoltaic panels, the launch of the first book about 'van life' in Romanian, storytelling sessions, and outdoor cooking workshops. It will also include folk and rock concerts with bands like E.M.I.L. and Partizan (Artanu' and Suedezu').

The organizers have also prepared special daily events for children and a workshop for pet owners who wish to take their furry friends on cross-country adventures.

The CamperVan Romania Association's website offers more information about the program, the festival concept, access, tickets, and rules.

