Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 08/04/2021 - 08:32
Social

RO minister of education suggests checking of all PhD dissertations after 1990

04 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

 
Romanian minister of education Sorin Câmpeanu asked all the universities in the country to check for plagiarism all the doctoral dissertations that they have issued since 1990, works that led to the PhD titles granted by the universities, G4media.ro reported.

The proposal stirred surprise, as there is already a national body charged with this kind of evaluation that furthermore is a more independent body than the universities themselves.

A large number of plagiarism cases among the PhD dissertations submitted by top politicians recently generated public interest for a problem that has plagued the higher education system over the past three decades.

Câmpeanu promised to provide appropriate funding for the operation, from the fund for special situations of the Ministry of Education.

Last week, the media criticized minister Câmpeanu for refusing to make public his PhD dissertation, according to Adevarul.

The body charged with checking the integrity of the PhD dissertations (CNATDCU) recently rejected an attempt of minister Câmpeanu aimed at amending the procedures used for plagiarism checking.

At a national level, 77,111 PhD titles were awarded since 1990, over half of which were issued by major universities in Bucharest, Cluj, Iasi and Timisoara, according to the minister.

(Photo: Isabel Poulin | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 08/04/2021 - 08:32
Social

RO minister of education suggests checking of all PhD dissertations after 1990

04 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

 
Romanian minister of education Sorin Câmpeanu asked all the universities in the country to check for plagiarism all the doctoral dissertations that they have issued since 1990, works that led to the PhD titles granted by the universities, G4media.ro reported.

The proposal stirred surprise, as there is already a national body charged with this kind of evaluation that furthermore is a more independent body than the universities themselves.

A large number of plagiarism cases among the PhD dissertations submitted by top politicians recently generated public interest for a problem that has plagued the higher education system over the past three decades.

Câmpeanu promised to provide appropriate funding for the operation, from the fund for special situations of the Ministry of Education.

Last week, the media criticized minister Câmpeanu for refusing to make public his PhD dissertation, according to Adevarul.

The body charged with checking the integrity of the PhD dissertations (CNATDCU) recently rejected an attempt of minister Câmpeanu aimed at amending the procedures used for plagiarism checking.

At a national level, 77,111 PhD titles were awarded since 1990, over half of which were issued by major universities in Bucharest, Cluj, Iasi and Timisoara, according to the minister.

(Photo: Isabel Poulin | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks