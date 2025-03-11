Romania's far-right politician Calin Georgescu challenges presidential candidacy ban

Romania's far-right politician Calin Georgescu, who won the first round of the presidential elections last autumn and tops the polls ahead of the repeat May ballot, has appealed to the Constitutional Court (CCR) the electoral authority's negative response to his presidential candidacy.

At the same time, CCR received an appeal to the electoral authority's approval of the candidacy of Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan.

CCR reported the appeal against Nicusor Dan and mentioned that the authors are requesting the Court to check the candidate's collaboration with the former communist intelligence services. However, the authors of the appeal have not been disclosed.

The CCR is expected to rule on both appeals on Tuesday, March 11, according to Hotnews.ro.

The deadline for submitting candidacy files is March 15.

Before challenging the electoral authority's ban on his candidacy, Calin Georgescu met with George Simion and Anamaria Gavrila – the leaders of the far-right parties AUR and POT, which are supporting him in the presidential campaign. As the time is running out, the option of having another candidate, such as George Simion, running for the de facto far-right coalition formed by AUR and POT has been circulated. However, Simion ruled out this scenario for the time being.

"I am not in a position to speak about my hypothetical candidacy because we support Calin Georgescu," said George Simion, answering a question from journalists.

Simion also said that his party has not collected the necessary signatures for his candidacy.

Another option for an alternative presidential candidate to run for the far-right coalition would be sociologist Dan Dungaciu – a supporter of the AUR party. Dungaciu, however, rejected that such a scenario has been discussed, and the two leaders of the far-right coalition, George Simion and Anamaria Gavrila, also denied the scenario.

Dan Dungaciu, a professor at the Faculty of Sociology and Social Work of the University of Bucharest, was sued by the DNA in 2024 for abuse of office, G4media.ro reported.

The electoral authority (BEC) rejected Calin Georgescu's candidacy on March 9, arguing that the politician failed to meet the basic requirements to "defend democracy" and the state institutions.

The ruling is based on the Constitutional Court's decisions on the annulment of last year's presidential elections and the rejection of Diana Sosoaca's candidacy (who was banned from running for president for her extremist rhetoric) so that the fulfillment of the other conditions for registering the candidacy is 'irrelevant,' the BEC explained in the motivation.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)