Călin Georgescu reportedly promised access to Romanian gold resources to controversial businessman

More details emerged from the case involving far-right politician and presumed presidential candidate Călin Georgescu after he was picked up and brought for questioning by prosecutors. Georgescu, who was placed under judicial control for 60 days, allegedly asked Romanian-born billionaire Frank Timiș for money through the infamous mercenary Horațiu Potra, to finance his electoral campaign, Euronews Romania and G4media.ro reported. Once elected, the politician would then ensure Timiș access to Romania’s gold resources.

Timiș is a controversial businessman who was convicted in 1986 for heroin possession and trafficking. Later, he ventured into the mining industry and became known for founding Gabriel Resources NL Australia, a company involved in the Roșia Montană mining project.

In the 2000s, Frank Timiș expanded his mining businesses to Africa, where he turned to Horațiu Potra's private army for protection. The mercenary, who faced legal troubles for attempting to incite protests and possessing weapons, was compared by the Financial Times to the late leader of Russia’s Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Potra allegedly served as the link between Călin Georgescu and Timiș and the channel through which funds traveled. Georgescu, who surged to first place in the now-cancelled presidential elections of 2024, repeatedly claimed he did not spend any money on his campaign.

"The factual elements retained in the case refute the argument that Călin Georgescu’s entire electoral campaign did not benefit from any form of financing,” prosecutors say, cited by Euronews Romania.

Other elements in the case point to a link between the interest of Timiș and Georgescu’s promises. During a talk show, the politician said that if he becomes president, he will immediately capitalize on the gold resources at Roșia Montană. He then spoke about resources and policies designed to protect the environment, calling them the work of the global oligarchy.

Călin Georgescu was questioned for five hours on Wednesday, February 26, at the headquarters of the General Prosecutor's Office, where prosecutors informed him that he is indicted and accused, among other things, of committing the offenses of incitement to actions against the constitutional order, communication of false information, false statements, and promoting the cult of persons accused of genocide. The politician is not allowed to leave the country.

A magistrate is also being investigated by the General Prosecutor's Office in the case of Călin Georgescu. "Investigations are being carried out regarding the support of criminal activities by a person who holds the status of magistrate," prosecutors say.

Data from the investigation also revealed Călin Georgescu's ties to Marian Motocu, a close associate of his who is being prosecuted for Legionary propaganda. In over 150 messages, they discuss the organization of so-called patriotic guards, whose mission would have been to occupy state institutions.

Aside from the politician, approximately 15 close associates of Horațiu Potra, friends or employees in his private army, were brought on February 26 to the General Prosecutor's Office for questioning. Authorities also found USD 3 million, much of it hidden under floorboards, and 27 kilograms of gold during their searches. Moreover, they seized 30 grenades of various types, a grenade launcher, 8 machine guns, 9 pistols, a large quantity of ammunition, and explosive materials.

In comments to the press, Potra said he will take responsibility for the weapons and that the money was obtained through legitimate sources.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)