Swiss group Calida Holding to open factory in central Romania

One of the largest premium brands in Switzerland, Calida Holding - focusing on underwear and furniture - will open a factory in central Romania (Sibiu region) this month, where approximately 100 people will work.

"Entering the Romanian market is part of the strategy to expand the Calida brand until 2025. The new production facility will be an important factor in continuing to expand the company's operations and in producing series and smaller batches of all our product categories to further reduce reaction times. [...] About 100 employees will work in the new production site, which will be inaugurated in August," Calida group representatives told Profit.ro.

The holding company, founded in 1941 by Max Kellenberger and Joachim Palmers, has in its portfolio the premium underwear brands Calida, Cosabella, Aubade and Erlich Textile and the outdoor furniture brand Lafuma Mobilier.

The company deals both with the production of clothing and furniture, as well as with their distribution and marketing.

The group has subsidiaries in Hungary, Germany, France, the USA, Tunisia, the Netherlands and Great Britain.

Last year, Calida Holding recorded net sales of CHF 298 mln (EUR 302 mln). Of the total sales recorded by the group in 2021, the Calida brand contributed the most, with CHF 153 mln (EUR 155 mln).

(Photo: Cineberg Ug | Dreamstime.com)

