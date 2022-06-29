Business

Swiss investor to develop 250MW wind farms in Romania

29 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swiss renewable energy producer Axpo announced on June 28 that it intends to develop two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 250MW in Romania. Construction is expected to commence at the end of 2023 in locations about 100 km northeast and 200 km east of Bucharest.

The facilities will produce 750 GWh of electricity annually – equivalent to the power consumption of around 375,000 Romanian households.

Axpo will work closely with the local partner Aquarius Energy Developments to complete the project.

Axpo explained that it is pursuing a niche strategy directed primarily at markets that are not yet the focus of large wind energy developers. Romania meets most key criteria in the assessment of new markets: strong demand for additional renewable capacity, high local acceptance of renewable energies, a medium-sized market, good wind conditions, and few restrictions in the planning process.

"Like the main markets of Germany and France, in which we have been successful for many years, Romania holds enormous potential for the development of wind farms," commented Iulian Alexe, responsible for Axpo's wind power business in Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ivan Kruk/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Swiss investor to develop 250MW wind farms in Romania

29 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swiss renewable energy producer Axpo announced on June 28 that it intends to develop two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 250MW in Romania. Construction is expected to commence at the end of 2023 in locations about 100 km northeast and 200 km east of Bucharest.

The facilities will produce 750 GWh of electricity annually – equivalent to the power consumption of around 375,000 Romanian households.

Axpo will work closely with the local partner Aquarius Energy Developments to complete the project.

Axpo explained that it is pursuing a niche strategy directed primarily at markets that are not yet the focus of large wind energy developers. Romania meets most key criteria in the assessment of new markets: strong demand for additional renewable capacity, high local acceptance of renewable energies, a medium-sized market, good wind conditions, and few restrictions in the planning process.

"Like the main markets of Germany and France, in which we have been successful for many years, Romania holds enormous potential for the development of wind farms," commented Iulian Alexe, responsible for Axpo's wind power business in Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ivan Kruk/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport
17 June 2022
Politics
Romanian president expresses support for Ukraine's EU bid during high-profile visit in Kyiv
17 June 2022
Business
BSOG announces first Black Sea natural gas delivery to Romania