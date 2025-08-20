Calendar for Bucharest mayor elections remains unclear

Save Romania Union (USR) has discussed with prime minister Ilie Bolojan (Liberal Party, PNL) about the organization of local elections in Bucharest in November, given his position as head of government and also as PNL president, sources told G4media.ro. USR seems to be the sole ruling party interested in speeding up the elections, which are already overdue.

The by-elections were supposed to take place in September. The Administrative Code stipulates that by-elections must be organised within 90 calendar days from the moment the prefect's order noting the vacancy of the mayor's position becomes valid.

According to sources, prime minister Bolojan would have agreed to November. It is not clear at this time whether the two parties (USR and PNL) will have separate or a single candidate.

There are different approaches to the Bucharest elections among the coalition's parties. PNL leaders are in no hurry, having already appointed an interim mayor. In addition, the party is feeling the pressure to decide whether to go with a joint candidate with USR, after mayor-turned-president Nicușor Dan indirectly validated Cătălin Drulă (USR).

With elections in a single round, a coalition of the right-wing parties would be necessary. Officially, PNL first vice president Ciprian Ciucu – and one of the possible contenders for the candidacy – stated that he would communicate about the joint PNL-USR candidate when the election date is set.

Regardless of the reasons, the Social Democrats' absence from the coalition meetings is currently blocking any political decision to set the election date, a situation that favours the scenario of postponing the elections to next year.

According to G4media.ro sources, the PSD is not interested in organising an election in the capital this fall. A source said, "We really don't see what we would gain."

