Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday
18 September 2020
The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) will officially become an emerging market as of Monday, September 1, when the first two Romanian companies will be included in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS).

This is a historic moment for Romania and its capital market, which will thus enter the radar of a wider category of investors, namely the emerging markets funds.

The two Romanian companies to be included in the FTSE Global All Cap Index, and three other indexes, are lender Banca Transilvania (TLV) and energy producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN). Romania’s share in these indexes will be under 0.4%. However, investment funds focused on emerging markets are now likely to look at other Romanian companies as well.

FTSE Russell, one of the leading stock indexes providers in the world, decided to promote Romania from frontier to secondary emerging market in September 2019. The other major index provider, S&P Dow Jones, still has Romania on the watchlist for a similar promotion.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange celebrates this year 25 years since its reopening, in November 1995.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

