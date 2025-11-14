BVB-listed winemaker Purcari reports higher revenues but lower net profit in first 9 months of 2025

Purcari Wineries (BVB: WINE), CEE’s leading wine producer, announced its financial results for the first nine months of 2025 on Friday, November 14. The company saw a decline of 1.46% in pretax EBITDA earnings from the similar period last year.

Specifically, earnings decreased to RON 84.66 million from RON 85.92 million last year. Meanwhile, group revenue rose 15% YoY to RON 300.6 million on the back of an all-time high third quarter sales of RON 103.5 million, being the second consecutive quarter in 2025 exceeding the RON 100 million threshold.

“We are pleased to deliver another strong quarter, with sales reaching RON 105 million and gross profitability margin improving by 3 percentage points year-on-year to 49.4%. Both EBITDA and net profit margins for Q3 2025 strengthened significantly versus the previous quarter, reaching 33.8% and 19.5%, respectively. We remain optimistic heading into the year-end period, traditionally marked by strong positive seasonality,” said Alexandru Filip, CEO of Purcari Wineries.

Key commercial highlights for the first nine months of 2025 show a strong performance across most markets. In Romania, sales grew 18.6% year-on-year, representing 61% of group sales, with the Purcari brand contributing 51% of local sales and achieving the highest growth rate among the group’s portfolio brands.

Moldova recorded a 12% increase, driven by an improved price and product mix and a recovery in the Duty-Free channel. Bulgaria saw the strongest growth, up 33% year-on-year, building momentum from a smaller base and benefiting from continued market expansion for both Angel’s Estate and Purcari.

The CEE region experienced a 9% decline, reflecting mixed performance: Ukraine and the Baltics delivered strong results, while Poland, Czechia, and Slovakia were impacted by lower stocking and fewer promotional activities. The Rest of the World grew 30%, supported by strong performance in Western Europe and Asia.

Last summer, the winemaker saw a voluntary takeover that reshaped the shareholder structure, with MASPEX acquiring a 72.5% stake and becoming the majority shareholder of Purcari Wineries. Purcari’s founder, Victor Bostan, retains 15% of the shares, while over 3,000 institutional and retail investors remain shareholders.

The company is one of the largest wine and brandy groups in the Central and Eastern European region, managing around 2,000 hectares of vineyards and operating seven production platforms in Romania, Moldova, and Bulgaria.

Since February 2018, the group has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker WINE.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sergiy Palamarchuk | Dreamstime.com)