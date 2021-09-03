Bucharest Stock Exchange boasts 18% yoy rise at end-Feb

The BET-TR index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), which follows the share price movement paid by the companies included in the main BET index and their dividends, went up by 17.7% year-on-year as of the end of February.

Nearly a quarter of this growth, namely over 4pp, was achieved during the first two months this year.

Furthermore, the total value of transactions exceeded RON 2.4 billion (EUR 500 million) in the first two months - taking into account the two markets that boasted significant increases each: 16% for the regulated market and 340% for the AeRO market.

"As of March, the international investors following the FTSE Russell indices have access to four Romanian companies: Banca Transilvania and Nuclearelectrica in All-Cap indices, Bittnet and TeraPlast in Micro Cap indices. This list will likely include at least one more company in the 2021 FTSE Russell assessments," said BVB CEO Adrian Tanase.

The investment activity at BVB continues its upward trend in the first part of 2021, after the record results obtained in 2020 when the investors active on the Bucharest Stock Exchange traded financial instruments totaling RON 18.3 bln, the equivalent of EUR 3.77 bln.

It was the highest annual value ever recorded on the Romanian stock market's main segment and exceeded by almost 25% the 2007 record.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

