In the first ten months of this year, 25 bond issues, nine new government securities issues, and 19 share issues were listed at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), bringing issuers more than EUR 1.5 bln, according to BVB’s October monthly report.

The total capitalization of companies from the Regulated Market and AeRO reached RON 232 bln or the equivalent to EUR 47 bln at the end of October, an increase of over 40% only this year.

The Romanian capital market surged by 35.1% looking at the companies in the BET-TR index, which also includes dividends, and by 28.5% for the 19 most liquid companies included in the BET index.

The total value of transactions on the Regulated Market with all types of financial instruments reached RON 15.5 bln, the equivalent of EUR 3.16 bln, up 17.3% compared to the first ten months of the previous year. Significant increases also took place in terms of liquidity: on the Regulated Market, the average daily trading value with all types of instruments reached RON 73.7 mln, up 16.8% compared to January-October last year.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

