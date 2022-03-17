Burger King suspends regional expansion through franchisee Amrest

The US restaurant chain Burger King has suspended its development through the Polish franchisee Amrest in five countries in the region, including Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The group will keep open all the 93 restaurants it operates in the region, but no new unit will be launched.

The first Burger King restaurant was opened by Amrest in Romania two and a half years ago. Nine units are now operational in the country.

Amrest also operates the Starbucks franchise in Romania, but the agreement between the parties expires in 2023.

"On February 1, 2022, Burger King Europe Gmbh informed Amrest of the termination, starting with the same day, of the brand development agreements on the markets of Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania," a company's statement reads.

Amrest will continue to operate its 93 Burger King restaurants in these countries, in compliance with the franchise agreements signed, which will remain in force.

"Thus, the revenues, the operating profit (EBITDA) and the assets of Amrest will not be significantly affected by this decision," the officials of the Polish group say.

