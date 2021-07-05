Romanian cloud infrastructure startup gets EUR 1.1 mln financing from local VC fund

Early Game Ventures (EGV) has completed a new investment in Bunnyshell, a Romanian startup that builds technology for cloud infrastructure, allowing its customers to install, monitor, and scale cloud applications automatically.

The EUR 1.1 million transaction is EGV's second investment in Bunnyshell and confirms the company's spectacular evolution in the last year and a half.

"The demand for skilled people in systems management (Dev Ops) exploded during the pandemic when all companies had to accelerate their digitization and build their cloud infrastructure. Bunnyshell technology democratizes access to the cloud and makes installing and managing servers easy for anyone. We have been, are, and will be supporting the Bunnyshell team in the next rounds of funding," said Dan Calugareanu, Early Game Ventures Partner.

“Bunnyshell helps companies automate Dev Ops processes and manage cloud applications and infrastructures with just a few clicks, without the need for specialists. This new round of funding allows us to accelerate expansion in international markets and develop the global network of partners," added Alin Dobra, founder, and CEO of Bunnyshell.

The DLA Piper team, consisting of Cristina Bucur and Sandra Cahu, provided legal assistance for the transaction, including the documents required for the entire process. Boanta, Gidei and Associates SCA represented Bunnyshell.

(Photo source: the company)