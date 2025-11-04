AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced the acquisition of a 65% majority stake in Sibiu-based engineering company Gess Engineering.

Gess Engineering develops and implements complex vehicle testing, validation, and integration solutions. The company provides end-to-end services, from engineering and design, prototype testing, and performance analysis, for major global automotive manufacturers and their Tier 1 suppliers.

The transaction strengthens AROBS’s engineering service line by expanding the Group’s expertise in system validation, safety, and vehicle integration, following a competence-based approach with broad applicability across the mobility ecosystem, autonomous vehicles, and embedded systems.

The two companies have collaborated on multiple projects over the years, according to Voicu Oprean, Founder and CEO of AROBS.

“Although we are referring to the automotive sector, which has gone through a period of adjustment in recent years, this acquisition contributes to expanding the Group’s engineering competencies, applicable both to mobility and other technology areas. Overall, these capabilities raise the Group’s technical standards and support the delivery of high-quality solutions across multiple industries,” stated Voicu Oprean, Founder and CEO of AROBS.

Founded in 2018, Gess Engineering has evolved steadily, surpassing the 100-specialist threshold between 2023 and 2024 as it expanded direct collaborations with automotive manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers and developed complex vehicle integration activities in Sibiu. The company is recognized for its expertise in testing advanced driver-assistance systems and other vehicle functions, performing a complete validation process, and final reporting.

In 2024, Gess Engineering generated revenues of approximately RON 22 million.

The company’s management will continue to be ensured by the existing team, according to the press release.

The financial results of Gess Engineering will be included in AROBS’s consolidated financial statements once the transaction is finalized, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions and regulatory approvals. The financial details of the transaction remain confidential in accordance with the agreement between the parties.

“This transaction marks the beginning of a new stage in Gess Engineering’s development. We are thrilled to join the AROBS team, as this collaboration allows us to combine our technical expertise with the resources and strategic vision of a strong group,” stated Oderay Rusu, Founder and Managing Director of Gess Engineering.

This is AROBS’s third transaction this year, following the share capital increase completed in July 2024, through which the Group raised approximately EUR 30 million to support its growth strategy based on mergers and acquisitions. In March 2025, AROBS fully acquired SVT Electronics, a Romanian company specializing in developing complete solutions for tachograph data management and analysis, and in June 2025, the Group completed its first direct acquisition in the United States, acquiring a 70% stake in Codingscape, an American company specializing in technology consulting, design, and custom software development services for enterprise clients.

(Photo source: AROBS on Facebook)