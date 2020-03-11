Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Covid-19: Romania updates the list of countries with high epidemiologic risk

03 November 2020
Bulgaria was added to the “yellow list” of countries with high epidemiologic risk after the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated the document on Monday, November 2.

Travelers who arrive in Romania from countries on the list are requested to quarantine or self-isolate for 14 days.

Also on the list are Andorra, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Armenia, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, France, Netherlands, Croatia, Slovakia, Poland, Spain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Montenegro, Italy, Great Britain, Portugal, North Macedonia, Argentina, Gibraltar, Malta, Jordan, and Hungary, among others.

The full list is available here.

CNSU also proposed making mask-wearing mandatory in all open-air public venues in localities in counties where the infection rate is higher than 1.5 per 1,000 residents. The measure currently applies when the infection rate exceeds 3 per 1,000 residents. In counties where the rate is lower than 1.5, wearing a mask would be compulsory in localities where the rate is higher than 1.5 per 1,000 residents.

On November 2, Bucharest and eight other counties reported infection rates higher than 3 per 1,000 inhabitants, and 22 other counties recorded rates higher than 1.5.

Health minister Nelu Tătaru again urged people to follow the prevention rules and said the number of cases could plateau if everyone follows them.

“The conditions are very clear: we follow the rules for 28 days, we reach a plateau. We follow them for 28 more days, we start seeing a decrease. We should all reach a common ground: following some rules, quality treatment in low-pressure circumstances,” Tătaru explained in an interview for television station B1TV.

(Photo: Pixabay)

COVID
COVID
