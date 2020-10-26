Romania updates “yellow list”: Travelers from the US no longer required to quarantine on arrival

Travelers who arrive in Romania from the United States will no longer be requested to quarantine or self-isolate for 14 days.

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated the list of countries with high epidemiologic risk – the so-called “yellow list” – on Monday, October 26. The US was removed from this list, along with other countries where the cumulated incidence rate of new COVID-19 cases (over the trailing 14 days) is lower than in Romania, such as Brazil.

At the same time, more European countries that have seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases recently were added to the list, including Poland, Ireland, Switzerland, Portugal, Slovenia, and the Vatican. This means that the travelers coming to Romania from these countries will have to quarantine or self-isolate.

Belgium, Netherlands, the Czech Republic, France, Spain, and the UK remain on the list of high-risk countries, which means that the travel restrictions continue to apply to travelers from these states.

The updated list is available here.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)